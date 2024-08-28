"My son didn’t see one match of me" - WWE Superstar claims that his family hates his style of wrestling

WWE Superstar Ilja Dragunov has admitted that his family hates his style of wrestling. Throughout his career, the 30-year-old superstar has competed in some of the most gruesome matches.

The Mad Dragon is currently signed to Monday Night RAW. He is a former NXT Champion and a former NXT UK Champion. The 30-year-old is currently involved in the Intercontinental Championship picture.

Speaking in an interview with Metro, Dragunov revealed that his seven-year-old son hasn't watched any matches of his.

"I think my family hates my wrestling style. Literally, until this day, my son didn’t see one match of me. He’s seven, and he’s going to turn eight this year. So, because I know what I do in that ring, and I know how I do that, it would be a bit too much for a seven year old to understand," said Dragunov. [H/T: Metro]

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn spoke highly of Ilja Dragunov

Ilja Dragunov is competing in the WWE Intercontinental Championship Number One Contender Tournament to decide the next challenger for Bron Breakker's title.

Former Intercontinental Champion and the man whom Breakker dethroned, Sami Zayn, spoke highly of Dragunov. Speaking with Wrestling Inc., he stated that The Mad Dragon fights for his life every time he steps into the squared circle. Zayn said:

"I think [Dragunov] is really good," Zayn said. "He has something that not a lot of people have, which is an innate understanding of the struggle that makes wrestling a beautiful thing. When he's in there, it looks like he's fighting for his life. There's a lot of great guys, a lot of great performers in WWE, but very few have that quality where you just really believe that this guy is deep in the trenches and it's taking everything in him just to keep his head above water. I think that's a great quality to have in a wrestler, and he's got it. I don't see it very often, and he's definitely got it."

Next week on Monday Night RAW, Dragunov will face Dragon Lee and Dominik Mysterio in a Triple Threat Match.

