"My time is right now" - Returning star makes bold claim following first-ever victory on WWE RAW

A returning WWE Superstar has delivered a bold message following their first-ever victory on RAW.

This past Monday's edition of RAW was the final episode of the red brand before the company heads to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel. The promotion already taped Friday's episode of SmackDown which will be airing later this week.

Xia Li has made a few appearances on the red brand in recent weeks and was seen stalking former NXT Champion Becky Lynch during a backstage interview. Li competed in her first match on RAW since 2022 last night and picked up her first victory on the red brand.

She squared off against Candice LeRae in a singles match that had to be cut short. Xia Li caught The Poison Pixie with a boot to the head and the referee called for the bell, thus awarding the 35-year-old her first win on RAW due to the official's decision. The veteran took to her Instagram story today to claim that her time was now following her win over Candice LeRae.

"My time is right now," she wrote.

Li makes a bold claim on her Instagram story.

Bill Apter comments on the injury during Xia Li's match on WWE RAW

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter doesn't believe Candice LeRae actually got injured during her match against Xia Li on WWE RAW.

Apter noted that if the injury had been real, Candice LeRae likely would have been taken to the hospital for medical assistance. However, she was shown regrouping backstage with an ice pack a few minutes later with Johnny Gargano and Indi Hartwell.

“I thought it was 100% legitimate. It was really, really convincing. I think the fact that they showed the after-segment with the ice and the people around her made me question if it’s legit. The reason being if that was legit like a concussion or something like that, they would be working on her with the doctor or maybe taking her to the hospital right away," Apter noted.

Xia Li was originally drafted to SmackDown in 2021 but did not have much success on the blue brand. She was selected by WWE RAW earlier this year in the draft and has already made an impact. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the under-utilized superstar moving forward.

