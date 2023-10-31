Was the scary injury on WWE RAW legitimate? Legendary journalist Bill Apter answers (Exclusive)

WWE RAW saw an apparently scary injury this week, where the referee called off the match. Now, legendary wrestling journalist and Hall of Famer Bill Apter has opined that the injury was not legitimate but was part of the story.

Xia Li was facing Candice LeRae during tonight's RAW, but during the bout, Li hit her opponent with a Cyclone kick. The Poison Pixie collapsed after that, and it looked like she was unaware of where she was and could not get up. The referee checked on her and then decided to call off the match. From the way she was hit, LeRae looked concussed.

Talking about the moment, legendary journalist Bill Apter said that while the moment was very convincing, he felt that it was only part of the storyline.

He said that had it been real, she would have been taken to the hospital or checked by a doctor. Instead, she was shown with an ice pack on TV moments later.

“I thought it was 100% legitimate. It was really, really convincing. I think the fact that they showed the after-segment with the ice and the people around her made me question if it’s legit. The reason being if that was legit like a concussion or something like that, they would be working on her with the doctor or maybe taking her to the hospital right away," Apter noted.

Xia Li may be getting ready for a big match on WWE RAW

If it was indeed part of a storyline, then WWE may be making Xia Li look more threatening with the storyline.

Later in the night, she confronted Becky Lynch as well - a feud that has been building in the past few weeks.

WWE is yet to confirm the nature of the injury one way or the other.

