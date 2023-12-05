"My time in wrestling has come to a close" - Female star announces retirement in emotional post

A female star has announced her retirement from wrestling in a heartbreaking Instagram post.

Valentina Loca has been actively competing since 2017 and worked for promotions like Glory Pro, RISE, and SHIMMER. Unfortunately, her in-ring career has now come to an abrupt end.

In her latest Instagram post, Valentina Loca shared an X-ray picture of her neck and what a normal neck looks like. She wrote that doctors have advised her to cease any in-ring activity to lead a normal, injury-free life in the coming years.

Here's an excerpt from her post:

"My time in wrestling has come to a close. The writing on the wall has been there for a while — but today, it was made definite. First picture is ya’ girl’s neck and the next picture swiping to the side being what a normal neck for someone my age should look like. With concurrent injuries piling up (as is the nature of the beast), doctors have advised me to cease any in-ring activity in hopes of giving myself a shot at some kind of quality of life going forward."

Also read: Becky Lynch calls retired WWE Superstar "best in the biz"

Loca's wrestling career lasted six years

Loca wrestled her very first match way back in 2017. On October 28, 2023, she teamed up with Izzy B, with the duo taking on Blair Onyx & Kaia McKenna at the SCWPro Wicked Ways event.

Izzy and Loca picked up a win that night in what will now be remembered as the latter's very last match.

Loca received tons of heartfelt messages from fans and wrestling personalities on her Instagram post. It would be interesting to see what's next for her now that her run as a wrestler has ended.

The Sportskeeda community wishes the very best to Valentina Loca in whatever she decides to pursue next!