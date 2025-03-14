An ex-WWE employee has finally revealed he was released from WWE and commented on leaving the company eight months ago. He has now commented on it.

In a post on LinkedIn, former WWE writer Ryan Callahan commented on his release from the company eight months ago. He was a top name and one of the company's biggest writers during his time there.

He said he hoped everyone was having a good year. He then said that his tenure with WWE ended last year and that he was grateful for his time with the company. Callahan was also grateful for the friends he made and the stories he got to tell during his time there.

The writer went on to say that he had been working on freelance projects that had been on the back burner for a long time, and he was feeling extremely fulfilled, having time to work on his projects.

"Hope everyone is having a lovely new year. For those who are unaware, my time with WWE came to an end last year. I am grateful for my time there, the friends I made, and the stories we told. I've been working on some freelance projects, and some long-on-the-back-burner personal projects, which has been incredibly fulfilling."

He said he was available for writing, directing, producing, and developing in the New York City area.

"If anyone in the greater NYC area needs any writing / directing / producing/ development / sarcastic quips / blu-ray recommendations, I am available."

Vince McMahon almost fired Ex-WWE writer Ryan Callahan for entering the office without permission

Jimmy Jacobs revealed that Ryan Callahan was almost fired at one point for entering Vince McMahon's office without permission.

"One of my first, maybe my first month there, my closest friend on the team, on the writing team, almost got fired because he came into Vince's [McMahon] office without knocking. Vince had said,' Fix up this promo and come back to me.' So he fixes the promo, and he comes back to him. He doesn't knock, and Vince wanted to fire him."

However, thanks to others' support, he was not fired then. Triple H is the current head of creative, and he controls the team.

