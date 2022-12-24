Vince McMahon allegedly wanted to fire a writer for not "knocking," according to a former WWE employee

Former WWE employee Jimmy Jacobs recently revealed that former Chairman Vince McMahon wanted to fire writer Ryan Callahan because he did knock before entering his office.

The former WWE Chairman retired this year from all his roles in the company after 40 years. He has always been known to be a stern leader who loved to abide by the rules he created.

Former WWE writer Jimmy Jacobs discussed his time in WWE on the Insiders podcast on AdFreeShows.com. During the discussion, Jacobs revealed that Vince McMahon once wanted to fire fellow writer Ryan Callahan for entering the office without permission.

"One of my first, maybe my first month there, my closest friend on the team, on the writing team, almost got fired because he came into Vince's [McMahon] office without knocking. Vince had said,' Fix up this promo and come back to me.' So he fixes the promo, and he comes back to him. He doesn't knock, and Vince wanted to fire him," Jimmy said. [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

However, Jacobs further noted that other superiors had Ryan Callahan's back as they convinced the former CEO and saved the writer's job. He also praised the former writer for his brilliant creative and writing skills for WWE programming.

"Dave and Ed, great bosses, great dudes, they saved him. The guys' name was Ryan Callahan. Saved his job. He just have to go on the home team. Can't go on the road and be in front of Vince. He's got to bring him to the home team," he added.

Strider @rohitky77

“ Donald Trump - You are fired “

#JoeBiden Vince McMahon said it once and now you can too:-“ Donald Trump - You are fired “ #JoeBiden KamalaHarris2020 #Election2020results Vince McMahon said it once and now you can too:- “ Donald Trump - You are fired “ #JoeBiden #JoeBidenKamalaHarris2020 #Election2020results https://t.co/I6yqJ2r17Z

Jimmy Jacobs shared WWE employees were scared under Vince McMahon's leadership

During the same conversation, Jimmy Jacobs was full of respect for the former WWE CEO.

However, given Vince McMahon's aura, in his initial working days with the promotion, employees used to walk on eggshells about not getting fired.

"Vince [McMahon] is a legend. Anything I say, it's with a certain amount of respect and love, and it's only from the perspective and the experience I had there," Jacob mentioned. "When I first got there, I thought that Vince was going to be a dude, a billionaire, but a dude. Like when I first got there, I was like, why is everybody so scared of Vince? Everybody, like, just treat him like a human, guys?"

Earlier this year, at the age of 76, McMahon announced via Twitter that he would be retiring from WWE. This came after allegations that he was paying hush money to former employees. However, the latest reports also reveal that the former CEO could return to the promotion.

What do you think of Vince McMahon's quirky way of dealing with employees in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer says that Vince McMahon should return back to the company here

Poll : 0 votes