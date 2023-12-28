"My wifey" - Current WWE Superstar sends a message to Zelina Vega

On the occasion of Zelina Vega's 33rd birthday, she received a ton of heartwarming wishes from WWE Superstars, including Ava.

Ava, daughter of WWE legend The Rock, is currently working in NXT as Shawn Michaels' on-screen assistant. She was previously a part of The Schism alongside Joe Gacy before the faction disbanded.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Ava sent a heartfelt birthday wish to Vega. She also shared a photo alongside the Latino World Order member.

"Happy birthday to my wifey [emojis] I love you long time," wrote Ava.

Zelina Vega opened up about Bianca Belair saving her wedding day

Zelina Vega is married to AEW star and former WWE talent Malakai Black. During a recent Twitch stream, Vega opened up about her wedding day and how Bianca Belair saved her on the big occasion.

Vega mentioned that only 13 people were invited to her wedding, including Belair:

"We had only 13 people there. Because we wanted it small, we wanted it very intimate. But we had Bianca [Belair] there, and for some reason, I thought I could do all this," she said.

The former champion detailed how The EST helped her pick the song she would use while walking down the aisle.

"First of all, I was getting late for it (...) And then Bianca calls me and goes 'Hey, what are we doing for music,' and I was like 'huh?' I said, 'I don't know, do we need music?' And she's like, 'Yeah, like, what are you walking down the aisle to?' It would have been very weird, very awkward. Yes, The EST for a reason. Bianca was the reason to save a lot of that day," Vega added.

Vega is currently a member of the LWO and was involved in a storyline with Santos Escobar, who betrayed the faction and its leader, Rey Mysterio.

