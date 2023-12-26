"The EST for a reason" - Former WWE champion recalls Bianca Belair saving the day in real life

Bianca Belair is one of the top women in World Wrestling Entertainment for several reasons. A former WWE champion recently opened up about receiving a lot of help from The EST in real life.

Belair has enjoyed some top moments in her wrestling career while working for the Stamford-based promotion. While she failed to win any titles during her time in NXT, she turned out to be a breakthrough performer on the main roster.

The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Zelina Vega took to her Twitch channel for a chat with her fans. During the talk, she recalled a story where Bianca Belair saved her big day.

Vega spoke about her wedding day, where only 13 people were invited as it was an intimate event. She noted that the former SmackDown Women’s Champion was one of those invited to the event.

"We had only 13 people there. Because we wanted it small, we wanted it very intimate. But we had Bianca [Belair] there, and for some reason, I thought I could do all this," Zelina Vega said.

She added that she was getting late for the event. During the ride to the venue, she received a call from Bianca Belair, who asked her what music she would be playing while walking down the aisle.

"First of all, I was getting late for it... And then Bianca calls me and goes 'Hey, what are we doing for music,' and I was like 'huh?"' Zelina said. "I said, 'I don't know, do we need music?' And she's like, 'Yeah, like what are you walking down the aisle to?'"

Belair helped her pick the song Aaliyah - At Your Best (You Are Love) and used her mobile phone to blast it on the speakers as Zelina Vega made her entry for her wedding with Malakai Black, formerly known as Aleister Black. The EST also helped to set up the entire place.

"It would have been very weird, very awkward. Yes, The EST for a reason. Bianca was the reason to save a lot of that day," Zelina Vega said.

Bianca Belair comes across as a superhuman on screens. The EST of WWE also has a very kind heart in real life, and she has helped many of her colleagues in tough times.

Bianca Belair has teased joining a top faction on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown has many factions looking to make it big. One such faction consists of Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits.

While the new faction has not made it big yet, it looks like the creative team has some interesting plans in store for them. The fans could see Bianca Belair join her real-life husband, Montez Ford, in the group somewhere down the line.

While speaking on ROAR Around The Ring, The EST of WWE revealed that, for now, she wants the men to do their thing. However, she could join them down the line.

"We've always talked about it. I think in the future that could be great. That could be fun. I think that what they have right now is so exciting, and so new. I would love to see where they could go with that on their own, and see where I can go with what I'm doing on my own. I do think in the future we will come together," Bianca Belair said.

It will be interesting to see whether the creative team added Belair to the group or not. She could help them gain more popularity, especially with a title around her waist.

