Top female WWE star teases joining Bobby Lashley and Street Profits on SmackDown

Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits have not named their faction yet, but all three members have grabbed the attention of the WWE Universe by and large. The trio are cheered on despite technically being heels.

Montez Ford's wife, WWE Superstar Bianca Belair, was brought up by the WWE Universe as a potential member of the stable. Her babyface status is something that she is not ready to give up on as a show of respect to her young fan demographic.

Be that as it may, The EST of WWE is open to joining her husband and clan in the future. When asked about whether the faction has piqued her interest on ROAR Around The Ring, Bianca Belair revealed that, for now, she just wants to see them succeed in doing their thing while she goes down her own path:

"We've always talked about it," Belair began. "I think in the future that could be great. That could be fun. I think that what they have right now is so exciting, and so new. I would love to see where they could go with that on their own, and see where I can go with what I'm doing on my own. I do think in the future we will come together." [From 9:00 to 9:30]

Bianca Belair has been at odds with Damage CTRL for months on end. It all started when IYO SKY cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on The EST this past summer, immediately after the latter won the belt from Asuka.

Bianca Belair on Damage CTRL possibly betraying Bayley on WWE SmackDown

One of the top storylines heading into 2024 on Friday nights is Bayley's downward spiral within Damage CTRL. The viewers are thoroughly intrigued by what could possibly happen – so much so that they think it should be one of the main event title matches at WrestleMania 40.

When asked to comment on Bayley potentially getting booted out of the faction she created, Bianca Belair had this to say:

"You know what, I don't really want to get involved in that. All I can say is, whatever happens, that's between them, and they caused it on themselves," Belair said. "I will say Bayley has been the mastermind behind all of this, so, part of my heart will feel bad if something is happening. End of the day, whatever comes to her, comes to her."

Bianca Belair also weighed in on the possibility of a future match between her and Jade Cargill. The EST is convinced that the first-time-ever bout will be a blockbuster encounter.

