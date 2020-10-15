Mystery Man finally unmasks revealing identity and future in WWE

Over the last several weeks, there has been a Mystery Man featuring on WWE's The Bump's 'Your Big Shot' segment. On that segment, he has been delivering promo after promo, which are some of the most historic promo's in the company. The Mystery Man delivered promos that had previously been delivered by Dusty Rhodes, 'Macho Man' Randy Savage, John Cena, and The Miz.

The identity of the man remained a mystery with a lot of WWE Superstars trying to guess who he was. The Miz, Otis, and Drew Gulak all made their guesses about it actually being John Cena, but in the end it turned out to be a name that no one had expected.

Mansoor revealed as Mystery Man on WWE's The Bump

On this week's episode of WWE's The Bump, the Mystery Man unmasked himself and revealed that he was Mansoor all along and that he had been out to prove what he could do if he was given the focus and the mic to talk.

While still in disguise, Mansoor delivered an impassioned promo about his future in WWE.

"What would you say if I told you I've been in WWE only for a couple of years? I have had my number of victories, but they pale in comparison to the road that stretches long before me. My journey has just begun. I have shared the ring with some of WWE's greatest Superstars. I stood toe-to-toe with men from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT."

"I want more. I want everyone to see the side of me that you've never gotten to see. The side of me that can look down the barrel of this camera and speak to your soul. The side of me that has been waiting to come out for years."

The one thing that Mansoor proved with his appearances as the Mystery Man on WWE's The Bump, it's that he has all the skill in the world and ability on the mic.

"My name is Mansoor. We have a long journey ahead of us, but I hope you're with me every step of the way."

Mansoor has been wrestling with WWE since the 2018 Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia. Since then, Mansoor has won WWE's 51-Man Battle Royal, and even defeated Cesaro at WWE Crown Jewel. Mansoor remains undefeated on 205 Live and NXT but is not a permanent member of either roster.

Following this display of his incredible ability, Mansoor could easily get a big push of either brand and establish himself as a top WWE Superstar.