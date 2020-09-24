Mystery NXT Superstar set to return at TakeOver

It looks like someone will be making a big return at the upcoming NXT TakeOver on October 4th.

After Damian Priest defeated Austin Theory, a strange segment aired in black and green that promised someone would be coming to TakeOver to "take back what's theirs."

A new star in NXT or a potential return?

Just as Finn Balor returned to NXT, this person could easily be someone from either RAW or Friday Night SmackDown returning to where they started. It could be a way to restart a star like Balor or a team like Breezango, or it could be a big way to introduce a new face to the NXT Universe.

The interesting part of the vignette was that it was unclear whether the person in question was a man or a woman. That sets up a myriad of possibilities regarding who the mystery performer could be. The other intriguing, yet vague, part of the promo involved an NXT title. It wasn't clear if it was the NXT, NXT Women's or NXT Tag Team titles.

So does that mean it could be a former NXT star returning to reclaim a title they have previously captured? If so, that mean's someone like Ricochet, Andrade or even Angel Garza could show up on October 4th at TakeOver.

Or could it potentially be someone like Mustafa Ali who hasn't been used much in 2020? Is it too soon for a return from Karrion Kross? Whatever the case may be, it sets up October 4th as an even more interesting night.