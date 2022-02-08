WWE announces major match for Elimination Chamber

WWE has announced that a 6-woman Elimination Chamber match will take place at the titular premium live event in Saudi Arabia for an opportunity at the RAW Women's Championship.

Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Doudrop, and Nikki A.S.H. have all been confirmed for the match. The 6th participant in the bout is yet to be revealed.

WWE made the announcement on social media and on its official website. The winner of the 6-woman elimination match will earn the right to face either Becky Lynch or Lita at WrestleMania 38 for the RAW Women's Title.

WWE Elimination Chamber will be held in Saudi Arabia for the first time ever

WWE holds two premium live events in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia every year. The most recent was Crown Jewel, which took place on October 21, 2021 at Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh. In the main event of the show, Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to successfully retain the Universal Title.

The Tribal Chief is currently scheduled to face the returning Goldberg for the coveted title at the Elimination Chamber event. Meanwhile, The Beast Incarnate will compete in the men's Chamber match for the WWE Championship. If he wins the bout, he'll go on to face Roman Reigns in a title vs. title match in the main event of the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The diabolical Chamber match has never taken place in Saudi Arabia before, and this will be the first. 'Big Time' Becky Lynch is slated to face WWE Hall of Famer Lita for the RAW Women's Title, which should be an incredible match.

Many fans are speculating that either Asuka or Bayley will be revealed as the mystery participant in the Women's Chamber. So it will be interesting to see how things will pan out.

