Vince McMahon missed an opportunity by not pushing Kevin Owens as the top babyface, says Arn Anderson

Do you agree that this former US Champion deserved a major push?

Kevin Owens is a former Universal Champion as well as IC Champion in WWE

Cena and Vince McMah

Kevin Owens has proved himself to be one of the most reliable Superstars on the roster and has fit well into any role given to him by the company. From being a dastardly heel to a comedy act and even a lovable babyface, Kevin Owens has pulled it all off while at the same time delivering epics inside the ring.

While speaking on his podcast - ARN - AEW star Arn Anderson stated that WWE missed a major chance by not making Kevin Owens the top face of the company. The veteran was talking about the 2015 Elimination Chamber event when Kevin Owens had defeated John Cena, saying that Vince McMahon should have realised Owens' potential.

If you’re going to listen to the audience throughout this thing, then Kevin Owens became a star that night,” Anderson explained. “If you don’t listen, no matter what you have booked or written down for the next 3 weeks, don’t you switch your plans too: here’s my new baby face? (H/t: Sescoops)

[Kevin Owens] doesn’t look like he can pop-up power bomb Mark Henry, but he can, I’ve seen it, more than once.

Arn Anderson praises Kevin Owens

Arn Anderson further goes on to say that after the voiceforous reaction Kevin Owens receieevd after beating John Cena, WWE should have switched their gears the very next day.

Anderson wasn't happy when WWE had Kevin Owens lose to John Cena at MITB and Battleground following his win against the 16-time World Champion. Arn Anderson also stated that The Prizefighter Kevin Owens was the perfect anti-hero who could rally the crowd behind him as well as pack a solid punch.

Kevin Owens is currently not involved in any major program on Monday Night RAW and is essentially an add-on to the on-going feud between Apollo Crews and Zelina Vega's faction. Although Kevin Owens is a former Universal Champion, it doesn't look like he will be winning a World Championship anytime soon with the way that he has been booked by WWE.

Kevin Owens is one of the most popular RAW Superstars and hopefully WWE will find something worthwhile for him to do soon.