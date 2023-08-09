"Nah we good", "Nobody wants you here" - Fans vehemently reject 38-year-old megastar potentially signing with WWE

UFC veteran Jorge Masvidal recently talked about the possibility of signing with WWE.

Many MMA fighters have transitioned into the world of professional wrestling. Some of the big names who have made the switch from MMA to WWE include Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler and Matt Riddle. Masvidal retired from mixed martial arts earlier this year.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Masvidal said that he would be willing to join the Stamford-based promotion if the money was right.

"If the shoe fits, wear it. I’m very busy, but if the compensation makes sense, then let’s do it. If the WWE wants a savage like me, then sign me up. I’ll go over to WWE and domesticate those guys," Masvidal said.

These comments generated buzz on the internet. However, most of the fans were not thrilled by the prospect of Masvidal in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Masvidal has made sporadic appearances in AEW. His first outing was during the Grand Slam episode of Rampage in 2021. He featured alongside America's Top Team when they took out Chris Jericho and Jake Hager. He also hit Jericho with his famous high knee.

It will be interesting to see if Triple H and his creative team have any plans for signing Jorge Masvidal in the near future.

Merger of WWE and UFC set to be completed in September

Wrestlemania 39 was not the only talk of the wrestling industry in April earlier this year. On April 2023, the Stamford-based promotion and Endeavor Group Holdings reached a transaction agreement to form a new company.

The agreement had merged two of the biggest sports and entertainment companies, World Wrestling Entertainment and Ultimate Fighting Championship. The newly created company was valued at a whopping $21 billion with Endeavor owning 51% of the stake and WWE's shareholders owning the remaining 49%. At the time, the deal was expected to close in the second half of 2023.

After the latest earning reports were released for the quater, Endeavor expects to close the merger by mid-late September 2023. According to Lucas Manfredi of The Wrap managed to beat Q2 expectations.

"Endeavor Group Holdings, the diversified media operation run by Ari Emanuel, beat Wall Street expectations on Tuesday after reporting net income of $666.5 million, or earnings of $1.29 per share on a diluted basis, on revenue of $1.43 billion for its second quarter of 2023."

"Transaction to combine UFC and WWE within TKO Group Holdings, Inc. expected to close in mid- to late September 2023"

investor.endeavorco.com/news/news-deta… pic.twitter.com/Ym6JNtP39V From Endeavor's earnings release:"Transaction to combine UFC and WWE within TKO Group Holdings, Inc. expected to close in mid- to late September 2023"$EDR $WWE $TKO

Once the deal is complete, both the companies are set to form the TKO Group Holdings entity with Endeavor CEO Ariel Emanuel as the CEO of the firm and Vince McMahon as the Executive Chairman.

