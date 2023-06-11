"Nah they can't be doing that" - WWE Universe roasts returning superstar following massive botch on SmackDown

This past week on WWE SmackDown, the company released a brand new championship before Charlotte Flair made her return. Flair interrupted Asuka during the segment, but a botch on her part lit up the WWE Universe.

Adam Pearce called out RAW Women’s Champion Asuka on SmackDown before unveiling the new WWE Women’s Championship. He exchanged the two titles, retiring the RAW Women’s Championship in the process.

The Queen made her return soon after and challenged Asuka for the title. However, Charlotte Flair pointed at the retired RAW Women’s Title while laying down the challenge.

Bianca Belair picked on the mistake and tweeted about it soon after SmackDown. WWE fans also noted the mistake and took to Twitter to roast the multi-time champion.

Fans responded by claiming that Flair has been gone so long that she forgot which title was still in contention. Some wanted the company to give her the retired title instead of the new one. Their hilarious responses helped the segment get a lot of attention.

Charlotte Flair will get a shot at Asuka’s title in three weeks on SmackDown. The match will likely end with interference from Bianca Belair, setting up a Triple Threat Match for a Premium Live Event.

Charlotte Flair last competed at WWE WrestleMania 39

It’s been a while since fans last saw Charlotte Flair in the ring. Her final match before a hiatus came at WrestleMania 39, where she defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against the 2023 Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley.

The Queen lost the match, but she put on an incredible show with The Nightmare. Both women received a lot of praise for their match at The Show of Shows.

Fans, however, are not too happy with Charlotte Flair's return and immediate re-entry into the title scene. The company has often given The Queen unfair chances at championships after lengthy breaks.

Most of her recent title reigns have been short, and it looks like the creative team simply wants her to increase her title reign count to mimic her father, Ric Flair's incredible feat. It could help her go down in history as the most decorated WWE Superstar of all time.

However, the fans believe there are many more deserving women in the locker room who should be getting title shots often.

Do you want to see The Queen win another title on SmackDown soon? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

