Details on the naked Torrie Wilson idea that caused a real-life WWE confrontation (Exclusive)

Brian Gewirtz has recalled how a bizarre creative idea involving Torrie Wilson once led to tensions in a WWE production meeting.

Gewirtz worked as a WWE writer between 1999 and 2015. Wilson, a model and former fitness competitor, was one of the most popular women on the roster during his first few years with the company. She also posed for dozens of magazines, including Playboy.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, Gewirtz said a writer associated with Paul Heyman wanted Wilson to appear naked on WWE television:

“That was what Paul’s protégé at the time was proposing, and that was what kind of precipitated the big confrontation because we were all led to believe that this was going to be some high concept long-term storyline, unbelievable angle, and then it was basically proposed that through various coverings and slights of camera that it would be a naked Torrie Wilson on camera.” [8:09-8:41]

In the video above, Gewirtz discusses the infamous story of his backstage altercation with Heyman. He also discloses what his current relationship with the former ECW owner is like.

What happened after the Torrie Wilson idea was pitched?

While female superstars are now treated as serious in-ring competitors, women in WWE were often presented as eye candy in the 2000s.

The likes of Torrie Wilson frequently competed in bikini contests, hence why the writer thought his idea was acceptable. Brian Gewirtz, however, had a different take on his co-worker’s suggestion.

“That’s when I scoffed at that idea and found it to be ludicrous,” Gewirtz continued. “That form of disrespect is what prompted the pinch fight heard around the world.” [8:41-8:54]

Gewirtz, RAW’s lead writer at the time, got involved in a legitimate altercation with then-SmackDown lead writer Paul Heyman. Both men returned to work after serving one-week suspensions.

Brian Gewirtz’s new book, “There's Just One Problem...: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE,” is available to buy on Amazon.

