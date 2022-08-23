Twitter account identifies the man who attacked AJ Styles on WWE RAW 

WWE Superstar AJ Styles was under attack by a man who emerged from the crowd this week on RAW.

Styles teamed up with United States Champion Bobby Lashley in a tag team encounter to take on The Miz and Tommaso Ciampa. The encounter was fast-paced as the four men battled for supremacy inside the ring. However, the match came to an abrupt end when the action spilled to the outside. Styles was ambushed by a hooded personality before security officials dragged him away.

The Local Competitor, a Twitter account that identifies local wrestling talent, reported that the man who attacked Styles was Rajan Husher. The tweet also mentioned that Husher trained at the Battle Arts Professional Wrestling Academy where he competes under the same ring name.

Here's what the tweet read:

"On the new WWE RAW episode: Who was taken away by riot police during The Miz & Ciampa vs. AJ Styles & Bobby Lashley match? Rajan Husher was the man who attacked AJ. Rajan trained at the Battle Arts Academy where he also competes."

Dexter Lumis made another appearance during an AJ Styles match

Keeping up with his trend of appearing during matches involving The Phenomenal One, Dexter Lumis surfaced during the tag team match. He appeared when The Miz was near the ring barricades and caught the A-Lister, dragging him away.

This led to the tag team match being called off as a disqualification win for The Miz and Ciampa. However, The Blackheart wasn't finished and mounted an attack on the US champ. Lashley and Styles laid out Ciampa with their finishing moves and stood tall in the ring to close out the segment.

It will be interesting to see what lies next for these mysterious personalities on the red brand.

What did you think of this week's episode of Monday Night RAW? Sound off in the comments below.

Did you know Paul Heyman got into a real-life backstage fight? More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA