"Name?" - New WWE team officially formed and star has a request

A new WWE team has now officially been formed. The two stars have been paired for some time.

Since Rey Fenix came to WWE, some fans were not certain the company knew exactly what to do with him. However, over the last few weeks, he has teamed with Andrade, and the two of them have done a better job than anyone expected them to do. They have not only paired up successfully, but have looked good doing so, beating everyone they have come face to face till now.

They first paired up in May, and since then, they have paired up twice more recently, winning all three matches, defeating the likes of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, Fraxiom, and even Los Garza.

Now, with all of this success, it seems that they are going from being just two stars thrown together on the blue brand to an actual team. The two stars are being officially paired up, and Andrade has now taken to social media to even ask for a name for the two of them.

He took to Instagram and posted a picture of the two, asking the WWE Universe to suggest a name for their team.

"Name?"

Whether this new team can make a huge dent in the tag team scene on the blue brand, managed tactfully by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, remains to be seen for the moment.

