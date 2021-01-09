Name of WWE's NXT India show revealed (Exclusive)

SK Wrestling has learned that the upcoming NXT India show will be called WWE Superstar Spectacle.

In March 2020, WWE agreed a new deal with Sony, the broadcaster of WWE shows in India. As part of the contract, WWE planned to produce more India-centric programming. However, those plans were put on hold due to travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

WWE Superstar Spectacle is set to be a one-off tournament. Barring any last-minute changes, the show will begin on January 26, a day that is celebrated in India as Republic Day.

WWE fans will be able to watch the tournament on the WWE Network and/or on Sony. It was confirmed this week that the WWE Network is now exclusively available via SonyLIV in India.

WWE’s expansion in India

Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers represent India in WWE

Nick Khan, WWE’s President and Chief Revenue Officer, discussed the company's expansion in India during an earnings call in October 2020. He confirmed that WWE will showcase Indian Superstars in a special event in 2021.

"We remain focused on developing localized content, which utilizes local talent and is procured in local language," Khan said. "We are excited to now be working with our content partner in India, Sony, on a 2021 event that will primarily feature our developing Indian Superstars. That event will air in India on the Sony Platforms and will also be distributed domestically in the United States."

Khan went on to say that deals like this will help maximize the value of WWE’s content both for distribution partners and fans. He added that, given the current environment, the company expects to invest in international deals “at a measured pace”.