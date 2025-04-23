Naomi reacts to Bianca Belair's recent comment; sends a message to her husband

Naomi recently reacted to fellow WWE Superstar Bianca Belair's remarks about her. The Glow shared a social media update to send a message to The EST of WWE's husband, Montez Ford.

Earlier today, a fan tagged Naomi in a video of Belair calling her the 'Mastermind behind everything.' The 36-year-old also referred to Naomi as an 'opp,' noting that while she was trying to figure out what had happened to Jade Cargill, her own partner was the enemy.

Naomi took to her X/Twitter account to reshare the post and ask Montez Ford to answer the phone. The former SmackDown Women's Champion insinuated that she was trying to call the Street Profits' member in order to have a conversation with Bianca Belair.

"Wtf! @MontezFordWWE answer the phone I know she by you ⚠️," she wrote.

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

Things did not go to plan for Bianca Belair and Naomi at WrestleMania 41. While the latter lost to Jade Cargill on Night One, IYO SKY pinned The EST of WWE to win the triple-threat match and retain the Women's World Championship in Night Two's opening contest. To further worsen the situation, Belair reportedly injured her fingers during the title bout.

Montez Ford's heartwarming message to Bianca Belair and his daughter following WWE WrestleMania 41

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford have two children from the latter's past relationship: a son and a daughter. The daughter, Megan, accompanied the former Women's Champion for her entrance at The Showcase of The Immortals.

After the show, Montez Ford took to his Instagram account to express his love for his wife and daughter. One-half of the WWE Tag Team Champions praised the two ladies, noting that he was proud of them.

"So proud & happy of these two it’s ridiculous. 😍 My daughter: who went on stage in front of 60k+ people in her first Wrestlemania! (Great Job Biggie!) My wife: who continues to raise the bar like no one else in her league. It will never be another Bianca, ever. The True GOAT. You ladies, both, can do & accomplish anything & make me extremely happy everyday. With you 2, No loss, disregard, denial, or disrespect can knock the fact, that I’ve already won at life. So To MY girls, (who run/control the house, scheduling, moods, where we going, how we are going, what to eat, etc) 😁 I love you. - Dadzilla," he wrote.

Montez Ford was not a part of the WrestleMania 41 match card. However, The Street Profits put their titles on the line against Motor City Machine Guns on the go-home edition of SmackDown. The champions won via DQ courtesy of #DIY.

