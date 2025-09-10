  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Naomi, Aleister Black, Raquel Rodriguez, and others react after former WWE star confirms new career outside wrestling

Naomi, Aleister Black, Raquel Rodriguez, and others react after former WWE star confirms new career outside wrestling

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Sep 10, 2025 08:59 GMT
Naomi (left), Aleister Black (middle), Raquel Rodriguez (right) [Image credits: stars
Naomi (left), Aleister Black (middle), Raquel Rodriguez (right) [Image credits: stars' and WWE Games' Instagram handles]

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Naomi, Aleister Black, and Raquel Rodriguez, recently took to social media to react to a post by popular former SmackDown star Lacey Evans. The 35-year-old confirmed her new career outside wrestling.

Ad

Lacey Evans competed in World Wrestling Entertainment from 2016 to 2023. The star started her career on the company's developmental brand and made her way to the main roster in 2018. Her last bout was a dark match after the July 7, 2023, edition of SmackDown, where she lost to Zelina Vega. Evans left the company in August of the same year. Since then, she hasn't stepped inside the squared circle.

The former SmackDown star recently took to Instagram to reveal her new career as a real estate investor. Lacey highlighted that she was told to save money while she was working with WWE, and veteran Scott Garland advised her to invest in properties.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Evans wrote that she took that advice and was now extremely proud that every single investment property of hers was under lease.

"Proud is an understatement! 😫🙏 We have almost every single one of our investment properties under lease! 🏡🔑When I started with @wwe, we were all told to SAVE MONEY! But one particular person *cough @thescottgarland told me [to] buy property! While I was already on that journey, I took what he said and continued! Instead of an expensive forever home and nice shoes.... I decided I would put money towards investment properties," she wrote.
Ad

She added that although she doesn't upload much about her real estate journey, she was planning to do it more often now.

"...While I don't share a whole lot about our real estate journey and our lives outside of the norm, it is something I definitely plan to do soon! 🥳🙌 until then, I'm in the market for some more fixer-uppers!I 😂🏚 #Realestate #InvestmentProperties #hobbies #FamilyFirst #LifeLately," she added.
Ad

Check out her Instagram post below:

Ad

Several current and former WWE personalities reacted with a like on Lacey Evans' Instagram post, including Aleister Black, Raquel Rodriguez, Torrie Wilson, Cassie Lee, Drew Gulak, Indi Hartwell, Austin Romero, Carmella, Nikkita Lyons, and more.

Meanwhile, Naomi, Mandy Rose, Tay Melo, Elias, and Tyson Kidd left wholesome comments on it.

Check out screenshots of stars' reactions below:

Screenshots of stars&#039; reactions. [Image credit: Lacey Evans&#039; Instagram]
Screenshots of stars' reactions. [Image credit: Lacey Evans' Instagram]

Former WWE star Lacey Evans is looking to return to the ring

Earlier this year, Lacey Evans took to Instagram to upload a clip of her wrestling match. In her post's caption, the former WWE star asked her followers when she should wrestle in her next match, confirming that she was looking to return to the squared circle.

Ad
"When should my next match back be? 👀🤔⏳️. #WWE #limitlesslady #Wrestling #Smackdown #Raw," she wrote.

It remains to be seen what Lacey Evans has planned for her future in the professional wrestling world.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications