Naomi, Aleister Black, Raquel Rodriguez, and others react after former WWE star confirms new career outside wrestling

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Naomi, Aleister Black, and Raquel Rodriguez, recently took to social media to react to a post by popular former SmackDown star Lacey Evans. The 35-year-old confirmed her new career outside wrestling.Lacey Evans competed in World Wrestling Entertainment from 2016 to 2023. The star started her career on the company's developmental brand and made her way to the main roster in 2018. Her last bout was a dark match after the July 7, 2023, edition of SmackDown, where she lost to Zelina Vega. Evans left the company in August of the same year. Since then, she hasn't stepped inside the squared circle.The former SmackDown star recently took to Instagram to reveal her new career as a real estate investor. Lacey highlighted that she was told to save money while she was working with WWE, and veteran Scott Garland advised her to invest in properties.Evans wrote that she took that advice and was now extremely proud that every single investment property of hers was under lease.&quot;Proud is an understatement! 😫🙏 We have almost every single one of our investment properties under lease! 🏡🔑When I started with @wwe, we were all told to SAVE MONEY! But one particular person *cough @thescottgarland told me [to] buy property! While I was already on that journey, I took what he said and continued! Instead of an expensive forever home and nice shoes.... I decided I would put money towards investment properties,&quot; she wrote.She added that although she doesn't upload much about her real estate journey, she was planning to do it more often now.&quot;...While I don't share a whole lot about our real estate journey and our lives outside of the norm, it is something I definitely plan to do soon! 🥳🙌 until then, I'm in the market for some more fixer-uppers!I 😂🏚 #Realestate #InvestmentProperties #hobbies #FamilyFirst #LifeLately,&quot; she added.Check out her Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral current and former WWE personalities reacted with a like on Lacey Evans' Instagram post, including Aleister Black, Raquel Rodriguez, Torrie Wilson, Cassie Lee, Drew Gulak, Indi Hartwell, Austin Romero, Carmella, Nikkita Lyons, and more.Meanwhile, Naomi, Mandy Rose, Tay Melo, Elias, and Tyson Kidd left wholesome comments on it.Check out screenshots of stars' reactions below:Screenshots of stars' reactions. [Image credit: Lacey Evans' Instagram]Former WWE star Lacey Evans is looking to return to the ringEarlier this year, Lacey Evans took to Instagram to upload a clip of her wrestling match. In her post's caption, the former WWE star asked her followers when she should wrestle in her next match, confirming that she was looking to return to the squared circle.&quot;When should my next match back be? 👀🤔⏳️. #WWE #limitlesslady #Wrestling #Smackdown #Raw,&quot; she wrote.It remains to be seen what Lacey Evans has planned for her future in the professional wrestling world.