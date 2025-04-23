Naomi breaks character to share a heartwarming message following WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstar Naomi has mocked some of her fellow performers and wrestling fans on social media since turning heel last month. However, The Glow recently broke character to send a heartwarming message to her fans.

Ad

The former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion took to her Instagram account to post a compilation video of her meeting fans at the WWE World during WrestleMania 41 weekend in Las Vegas. She noted American singer Luke Bryan's quote about appreciating fans and never taking them for granted. She thanked her fans and expressed her love for them.

"'You never take your fans for granted. You always appreciate them every show, night in, night out' Luke Bryan. Y'all were so awesome I had to 'proceed with caution' myself lol thank you love you ⚠️🖤," she wrote.

Ad

Trending

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Ad

Naomi and Jade Cargill wrestled against each other for the first time on Night 1 of WrestleMania 41. The two SmackDown stars put on an entertaining back-and-forth clash. The Storm flattened her opponent with Jaded to secure a win on The Grandest Stage of Them All for the second year running.

WWE Hall of Famer believes Naomi's heel turn will be beneficial for her

Naomi turned heel on the SmackDown following Elimination Chamber by admitting to having taken out Jade Cargill backstage. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T shared his take on the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion turning to the dark side.

Ad

On a recent edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, the wrestling legend stated he loved the heel turn. The veteran opined that the SmackDown star was in dire need of a change in character. The former World Heavyweight Champion added that she would benefit from it.

"No, I love it [Naomi as a heel]. It's something I've been thinking about, you know, she needed for quite some time. I said when she left the company and then came back to the company, and she was still the same person kinda threw me off a little bit. But this change, right here, definitely is something I feel like is gonna give her a lot more wind to actually get some work done. That's gonna put her in position to work with a lot of different people," he said. [From 1:01:13 onwards]

Ad

You can check out Booker T's comments in the video below:

Naomi and Jade Cargill are likely to continue their feud on Friday Night SmackDown. It remains to be seen if The Glow can get one over The Storm.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More