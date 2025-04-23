Naomi breaks character to share a heartwarming message following WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstar Naomi has mocked some of her fellow performers and wrestling fans on social media since turning heel last month. However, The Glow recently broke character to send a heartwarming message to her fans.
The former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion took to her Instagram account to post a compilation video of her meeting fans at the WWE World during WrestleMania 41 weekend in Las Vegas. She noted American singer Luke Bryan's quote about appreciating fans and never taking them for granted. She thanked her fans and expressed her love for them.
"'You never take your fans for granted. You always appreciate them every show, night in, night out' Luke Bryan. Y'all were so awesome I had to 'proceed with caution' myself lol thank you love you ⚠️🖤," she wrote.
Naomi and Jade Cargill wrestled against each other for the first time on Night 1 of WrestleMania 41. The two SmackDown stars put on an entertaining back-and-forth clash. The Storm flattened her opponent with Jaded to secure a win on The Grandest Stage of Them All for the second year running.
WWE Hall of Famer believes Naomi's heel turn will be beneficial for her
Naomi turned heel on the SmackDown following Elimination Chamber by admitting to having taken out Jade Cargill backstage. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T shared his take on the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion turning to the dark side.
On a recent edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, the wrestling legend stated he loved the heel turn. The veteran opined that the SmackDown star was in dire need of a change in character. The former World Heavyweight Champion added that she would benefit from it.
"No, I love it [Naomi as a heel]. It's something I've been thinking about, you know, she needed for quite some time. I said when she left the company and then came back to the company, and she was still the same person kinda threw me off a little bit. But this change, right here, definitely is something I feel like is gonna give her a lot more wind to actually get some work done. That's gonna put her in position to work with a lot of different people," he said. [From 1:01:13 onwards]
Naomi and Jade Cargill are likely to continue their feud on Friday Night SmackDown. It remains to be seen if The Glow can get one over The Storm.