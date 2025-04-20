Naomi breaks silence about her new theme song at WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstar Naomi debuted a new theme song to make a blockbuster entrance for her match at WrestleMania 41. The Glow posted a social media update to comment on the new theme.

The 37-year-old took to her X/Twitter account to point out that she loves her new theme. The former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion added that it makes her want to beat up all the crowd favorites.

"I love my new theme music it makes me want to beat up all your favs ⚠️😌," she wrote.

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

Naomi locked horns with arch-rival Jade Cargill on Night 1 of The Showcase of The Immortals. The two former allies put forth an engaging contest that ended with The Storm nailing her opponent with Jaded to score the win.

WWE Hall of Famer shares his honest opinion on Naomi's heel turn

On a recent edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, WWE legend Booker T shared his take on The Glow's heel turn.

The wrestling veteran noted he loved the SmackDown star as a heel. He added that the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion needed the change in character, and it would work in her favor.

"No, I love it [Naomi as a heel]. It's something I've been thinking about, you know, she needed for quite some time. I said when she left the company and then came back to the company, and she was still the same person kinda threw me off a little bit. But this change, right here, definitely is something I feel like is gonna give her a lot more wind to actually get some work done. That's gonna put her in position to work with a lot of different people," he said. [From 1:01:13 onwards]

You can check out Booker T's comments in the video below:

While Naomi and Jade Cargill locked horns last night, their former tag team partner, Bianca Belair, will challenge for the Women's World Championship on Night 2 of WrestleMania 41. The EST of WWE will compete with Rhea Ripley and the champion IYO SKY in a Triple Threat Match.

