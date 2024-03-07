Naomi claims she wants to 'birthday punch' a top superstar who isn't signed to WWE

WWE Superstar Naomi took to social media to send a message to her former opponent and good friend, Jordynne Grace.

Grace is currently signed to TNA (IMPACT Wrestling) and is enjoying her third reign as TNA Knockouts World Champion. The 28-year-old defeated Naomi to win the title at Hard To Kill in 2024.

Surprisingly, Grace also made an appearance recently in WWE when she entered the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match and was reunited with Naomi. The latter also returned to the company during the Women's Rumble Match.

Taking to Twitter/X, the former SmackDown Women's Champion sent out a wholesome birthday wish to her former TNA colleague.

"Happy Birthday sista! Be ready for your birthday punches when I see you lol @JordynneGrace," wrote Naomi.

WWE star Tiffany Stratton opened up about sharing the ring with Naomi

Tiffany Stratton and Naomi first shared the ring during the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion started the match alongside Becky Lynch, and despite an incredible showing, she was eliminated by The Buff Barbie. This led to a singles match between Stratton and Naomi on SmackDown. The former NXT Women's Champion walked out victorious.

Speaking on the latest edition of The Bump, she opened up about sharing the ring with Naomi. Stratton explained how amazing she felt and briefly spoke out of character to praise her latest opponent.

She said:

"Honestly, it felt so amazing! It felt so reassuring! Someone as amazing as Naomi—to even just be in the ring with her, I feel, is such an honor. But unfortunately, I got the win and I beat a former champion, so I feel amazing."

Since returning to WWE, Naomi has only competed in two singles matches, one of them being against Stratton. In her other singles match, she defeated Alba Fyre to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

Are you happy to see Naomi back in WWE? Sound off!

