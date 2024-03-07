Tiffany Stratton breaks character to praise WWE SmackDown star

Tiffany Stratton broke character recently to praise a WWE SmackDown star. Stratton competed in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match in Perth, Australia, in February 2024.

The former NXT Women's Champion eliminated Naomi during the Women's Elimination Chamber Match and defeated the former SmackDown Women's Champion on this past Friday's edition of the blue brand.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump today, Stratton broke character to praise her rival after being asked what it felt like to defeat a superstar who has accomplished so much.

"Honestly, it felt so amazing! It felt so reassuring! Someone as amazing as Naomi—to even just be in the ring with her, I feel, is such an honor. But unfortunately, I got the win and I beat a former champion, so I feel amazing," she said.

Tiffany Stratton on slapping Michin in the face on WWE SmackDown

Tiffany Stratton made quite a first impression on WWE SmackDown. The rising star slapped Michin as they argued outside Nick Aldis' office backstage.

During her conversation on The Bump, Stratton claimed she wanted to show the female superstars in the locker room that she meant business on the main roster. The 24-year-old added she wanted to send a message to Bianca Belair via her actions. Additionally, she referred to The EST as one of the ''baddest women in WWE.''

"Bianca [Belair] is one of the baddest women in WWE, and I had to show her that I mean business. And I showed her with a little slap, and now she knows that SmackDown runs on Tiffy Time," said Tiffany Stratton.

Megan Morant then pointed out that Stratton had rubbed the rest of the locker room the wrong way. The latter responded by asserting that she did not need any friends.

"Yeah, I mean, I don't need any friends to win matches,'' she added.

Tiffany Stratton has been impressive in her limited matches on the main roster. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the 24-year-old at WrestleMania XL.

