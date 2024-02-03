4 Feuds for Tiffany Stratton after signing with WWE SmackDown

Tiffany Stratton has officially signed with WWE SmackDown. The former NXT Women's Champion was seen walking out of Nick Aldis’ office with a contract in her hand. She had previously appeared on Monday Night RAW to promote her feud with Becky Lynch.

The 24-year-old star is a massive addition to the blue brand. Stratton has already proved her worth through her character work and in-ring skills. Her match with Becky Lynch at NXT No Mercy was arguably one of the best PLE matches of 2023.

That being said, let’s take a look at four feuds for Tiffany Stratton on Friday Night SmackDown:

#4. Michin

Tiffany Stratton got out of Nick Aldis' locker room and immediately made enemies out of Michin. The former NXT Women’s Champion slapped The O.C. member across the face and ran away.

Michin told the SmackDown General Manager she wanted a piece of the Center of the Universe.

Michin hasn’t had a solid program since her incredible WWE Women’s Championship match against IYO SKY a couple of weeks ago on the Blue brand. Michin has always been a dependable talent, and a feud with Stratton has the potential to be great.

#3. Naomi signed with WWE SmackDown tonight

Naomi made her epic comeback to WWE at Royal Rumble 2024. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion entered the high-stakes match-up at number two. She almost went the distance, giving fans an excellent performance.

Naomi also signed her SmackDown contract on tonight’s episode. That means he and Stratton will be on the same brand going forward.

Fans shouldn’t be surprised if Nick Aldis books a match between the two women for a future episode of the blue brand.

#2. Asuka

Asuka remains one of the most consistent acts on WWE television. The Empress of Tomorrow is one of the most decorated champions on the roster. She’s a former Royal Rumble winner and a Money in the Bank contract holder.

Asuka and Kairi Sane are currently in their second run as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Fans would undoubtedly love to see a singles match between the Empress of Tomorrow and the Center of the Universe.

#1. Bianca Belair & Tiffany Stratton came face to face on WWE SmackDown

Bianca Belair and Tiffany Stratton crossed paths during the Women’s Royal Rumble match.

Stratton tried to hold on to Belair’s braids to prevent elimination but got eliminated. Both almost came to blows on SmackDown tonight.

Stratton knows that Belair is the measuring stick on SmackDown. If there’s one takeaway from the exchange between the two women, fans will get Stratton versus Belair at a WWE event somewhere down the line.

