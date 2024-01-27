3 reasons why Kayden Carter and Katana Chance lost their titles on SmackDown

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance suffered a major loss on Friday Night SmackDown tonight. The superstars lost their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship to The Kabuki Warriors. This win kicked off the second tag team title run for Asuka and Kairi Sane.

The Japanese duo had previously captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at Hell in a Cell 2019. They held the titles for more than 170 days before dropping them to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross at WrestleMania 36. They failed to reclaim the titles in a rematch on the April 10, 2020, episode of SmackDown.

Although WWE has not officially announced a rematch for the Women's Tag Team Championship, the match could happen in the lead-up to the Elimination Chamber 2024 Premium Live Event. With that being said, let’s take a look at three reasons why Kayden Carter and Katana Chance lost their tag team titles on SmackDown:

#3. Potential long-term feud for Kayden Carter and Katana Chance

WWE Superstars Kayden Carter and Katana Chance had arguably the best tag team match tonight since they arrived on the main roster. Carter and Chance, along with Asuka and Kairi Sane, delivered an incredible performance. All four women had the crowd on their feet with some thrilling action.

Tonight's action could lead to a long-term feud between the two tag teams. Asuka and Kairi Sane, collectively known as The Kabuki Warriors, seem to have great chemistry with Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.

WWE needs to build something out of this feud to give credibility to the Women’s Tag Team Titles and the division.

#2. To give Damage CTRL momentum before the 2024 Royal Rumble

Damage CTRL has taken things up a notch since IYO SKY won the WWE Women’s Championship at SummerSlam 2023. The heel faction introduced Kairi Sane as the fourth member following Crown Jewel 2023.

Asuka joined the fray in the lead-up to Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. Now, three out of five women in the faction have titles around their waist. This proves that Damage CTRL has a lot of momentum heading into the 2024 Royal Rumble.

That leads us to…

#1. Major tease for Bayley’s big win

WWE Superstar Bayley brought Damage CTRL to the main roster in 2022. The Role Model introduced fans to IYO SKY and Dakota Kai as her allies at SummerSlam 2023. Bayley would guide the pair to tag team title glory but failed to achieve the same success for herself against then-world champion Bianca Belair.

Tomorrow night will be a sink-or-swim situation for Bayley. She is the only healthy member of the group without a title around her waist. The Role Model needs to win the high-stakes match-up, even if it means entering from the number one spot.

