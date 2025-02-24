Naomi, Dakota Kai, Liv Morgan, & others react after WWE star is released suddenly: "You were always special to me"

Several WWE stars, including Naomi and Dakota Kai, have sent messages for a top name, who was released from the company. This release came along with several other departures.

Isla Dawn's release from the company took most fans by surprise. Together with Alba Fyre, she was an important part of the women's division in the company. The duo have gone after and held the Women's Tag Team Championships as well, but they have not been featured recently in pursuit of those titles. While fans believed they were being set up for another angle before going after the titles again, it seems the company decided to release Dawn.

Earlier today, Dawn shared a cryptic post commenting on the release. She said death was becoming of her. This appears to be metaphorically comparing her release as a death. Several stars have responded and reacted to her post.

"Death is becoming of her."

Many WWE stars have reacted to the star's post. Naomi commented that the star has always been special to her.

"Whew 🔥❤️ you were always special to me"

Others also showed their love and support in the comments, with Dakota Kai and others reacting. Liv Morgan and several other stars also reacted, showing love to the post and the star after her release.

The WWE stars all showed their love for the star (Credit: Isla Dawn's Instagram)

Naomi and Liv Morgan have their own feud at the moment in WWE

Naomi and Liv Morgan have been at each other's throats and were supposed to have a match on SmackDown, but that changed after a brawl involving Bianca Belair and Raquel Rodriguez. Belair and Naomi believe that Morgan and Rodriguez are the ones responsible for attacking Jade Cargill and taking her out.

Morgan attacked her before their match could start last week on SmackDown. The two tag teams will battle with their titles on the line on RAW this week.

What happens when they face each other remains to be seen.

