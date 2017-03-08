WWE News: Naomi undergoing weekly rehab for her injury

Naomi is still not at 100% but remains optimistic about a comeback at WrestleMania 33.

Naomi was a part of ‘Team B.A.D’ with Sasha Banks (L) and Tamina (R)

What’s the story?

Naomi is itching to get back to the squared-circle, after undergoing a few days of rehabilitation on her injured left knee.

Naomi addressed her knee injury on twitter, assuring fans that although she hadn’t recovered completely yet, a comeback at next month’s WrestleMania 33 was not out of the realm of possibility for her.

In case you didn’t know...

Naomi (real name Trinity Fatu) has been with the WWE since 2010, having recently won the SmackDown Women’s championship by beating Alexa Bliss at SmackDown’s Elimination Chamber Pay-Per-View event.

However, she was forced to vacate her title owing to an injury that she suffered in her aforementioned title-winning performance.

The Heart of the matter:

After several years of toiling as a mid-card jobber in NXT to being one-half of the Funkadactyls duo, Naomi finally accomplished her life-long dream of winning the WWE Women’s title this past February 12th in Phoenix, Arizona.

Unfortunately, she injured her knee in a high-octane sequence during her action-packed matchup against Bliss and has been on the shelf ever since. Here’s Naomi’s emotional segment featuring her conversation with SmackDown’s on-screen General Manager Daniel Bryan.

Despite the odds being stacked against her, the former Queen of WWE’s blue brand is fighting tooth and nail to make a comeback before Mania. Here’s the former SmackDown Women’s champ’s tweet regarding her rehab status-

Yes doing a lot better but I'm still going to rehab weekly knee still isn't at but I still have time to try & make mania I'm not giving up https://t.co/uCqd7Yxu8K — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) March 8, 2017

What’s next?

With the Blue Brand’s former queen Alexa Bliss regaining the title that she lost to Naomi, the champ looks to be on a collision course with ‘The Irish Lass Kicker’ Becky Lynch.

Besides, with Mickie James turning face by siding with Lynch and attacking her former ally Bliss, all bets are off. ‘The Harley Quinn of WWE’ will now most probably defend her strap against Becky Lynch at Wrestlemania 33 on April 2nd at the Camping World stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Sportskeeda’s take:

WrestleMania is the grandest stage of them all in the pro-wrestling business, however, Naomi mustn’t end up aggravating the injury by trying to jump into the thick of things too early.

That said, considering her tremendous athletic background and the WWE’s top-notch medical team working 24/7 to help the former champ make a quick recovery, don’t be surprised if you see The Queen of the Glow Mob stage an epic comeback next month at Mania.

