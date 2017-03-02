Naomi Injury update: Naomi could miss Wrestlemania due to injury

Naomi tore her MCL and every muscle from her calf.

by Suyash Maheshwari News 02 Mar 2017, 12:00 IST

We might not feel the glow at Wrestlemania

What’s the story?

Earlier today, former SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi took to Twitter to provide an update on her injury and her Wrestlemania status. Here is what she had to say:

It's going well just not at fast as I'd like still don't know if I will be healthy in time for mania https://t.co/NbQfmUC9zr — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) February 28, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Naomi injured her left knee while performing the split-legged moonsault near the end of her Elimination Chamber match against Alexa Bliss. Even though Naomi captured the gold that night, her dream run was cut short and she was forced to relinquish her title due to injury.

It was earlier suggested that Naomi could be out of action for a minimum of 30 days. However, things are now looking worse for the SmackDown Superstar.

The Heart of the Matter

As noted earlier, Naomi is currently undergoing intense rehab to recover in time for Wrestlemania. But, with a little over four weeks to go, her chances of making the show look slim.

Naomi has consistently kept her fans updated on her progress and posted the following on Instagram last week, letting the fans know that she has started rehabbing her knee:

This looks like nothing but it hurts like hell I damn near blew out my mcl and every muscle from my calf to hamstring I'm just thankful it wasn't worse...#glowmob #naomob #glowbots y'all keep the glow alive until I return #rehab A post shared by WWE Superstar NAOMI (@trinity_fatu) on Feb 23, 2017 at 10:23am PST

What’s Next?

This year Wrestlemania takes place at Orlando (Naomi’s hometown), and WWE had originally planned for her to carry the Women's Championship into the event. However, with the latest update coming in, it doesn’t look like Naomi would make it to the show.

Furthermore, Naomi has been replaced by Asuka on WWE’s upcoming live event at Madison Square Garden on 12th March.

Sportskeeda’s take

We wish Naomi a speedy recovery and hope she makes it to Wrestlemania.