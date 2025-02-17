Naomi fires nasty shots at Chelsea Green ahead of WWE RAW

Naomi and Chelsea Green are not finished with their back-and-forth banter on social media following their match on WWE SmackDown. The Glow even fired a shot at the reigning Women's United States Champion ahead of tonight's episode of RAW.

Ad

Last Friday on SmackDown, Naomi defeated Green to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match to determine the number one contender for Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship. During the bout, the 37-year-old used a wedgie on her opponent to gain the advantage and later get the victory.

Green protested and even 'banned' the use of the wedgie, with the two-time SmackDown Women's Champion talking to her lawyer to fight WWE's resident Karen.

Ad

Trending

In a post on Instagram, The Glow shared a previous video of the Women's United States Champion mocking her and her gimmick before their match. She added footage of herself giving Green the wedgie plus getting the win to rub salt in the wound.

"@chelseaagreen was talking about me like a dog in these streets so I had to dog walk her 😂🤩 #smackdown #glowbal," she wrote.

Ad

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea Green can get her hands on Naomi again. Green and Piper Niven are also former Women's Tag Team Champions, so they could technically receive a shot at the gold if they get on SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis' good side.

Naomi and Bianca Belair set to appear on WWE RAW

In addition to Naomi's big win on SmackDown, the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions also found out that Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were in the vicinity of the parking lot when Jade Cargill was viciously attacked three months ago.

Ad

Bianca Belair then told Nick Aldis that he doesn't have to worry about RAW general manager Adam Pearce. Belair confirmed that they are set to confront The Judgment Day duo for presumably assaulting Cargill and putting her out of action.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are the real culprits in the attack on Jade Cargill. There is plenty of speculation online that either The EST or The Glow is really behind the assault.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback