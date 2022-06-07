Naomi likes controversial tweet under WWE match announcement 

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Naomi has liked a controversial social media post under a WWE match announcement.

She and Sasha Banks began teaming again in early 2022 and captured the WWE Women's Tag Titles from Carmela and Queen Zelina. The pair were last active in May, having walked out of a Monday Night RAW taping before their scheduled match. The Champions handed their titles to John Laurinaitis and walked out after a creative meeting went astray.

The two have not worked for WWE since, but have taken many cryptic shots at the company. Naomi is the latest to take a jab at the Stamford promotion, liking a controversial tweet under a recent match announcement. It was announced that Natalya would be the next challenger to Ronda Rousey, and the tweet that Naomi liked referred to the news as "bull***t."

This is yet another example of the real-life Trinity Fatu venting frustrations with her position in the company. Perhaps suggesting that she should be in the number one contender's spot.

What was Naomi's last match in WWE?

The former SmackDown Women's Champion's last match in WWE was alongside Sasha Banks on the May 13th edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

In the match, the duo took on the team of Shayna Baszler and Natalya. They were victorious in the match, successfully defending their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in the process. Sasha and Naomi had sparingly defended the belts as the women's tag division was never deemed a priority. This serving as catalyst for their premature departure.

Neither woman has wrestled in a televised match since, with many suggesting that it could be the end of their time in WWE. However, some are still of the belief that the whole thing is one big work.

It will be interesting to see if WWE can resolve the issue in the near future. You can read more about the situation surrounding their absence by clicking here.

