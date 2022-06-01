Backstage update on Sasha Banks and Naomi’s current WWE status

It appears the issues Sasha Banks and Naomi have with WWE aren't going away anytime soon.

It's been two weeks since The Boss and Glow Connection left the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on John Laurinaitis' desk before walking out of Monday Night RAW and have not been seen or heard from since.

While we've heard plenty from WWE in the last two weeks attempting to control the narrative of the situation, Banks and Naomi have been radio silent.

In an update from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, according to people he has spoken to within WWE, they've "not heard of much, if any, communication between the two sides." But Sapp was able to confirm that the company has canceled all upcoming travel plans for both Banks and Naomi. This certainly lends credence to this problem not going away anytime soon.

Can WWE not pay Sasha Banks and Naomi and still freeze their contracts?

On the May 20 episode of WWE SmackDown, Michael Cole announced that both Sasha Banks and Naomi had been suspended indefinitely by the company, claiming that the women let everyone down by not appearing on RAW days earlier.

Following the announcement, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that their suspensions are without pay.

However, one WWE higher up told SRS that it would be very difficult to freeze their current contracts if Banks and Naomi weren't being paid, which is something that Sapp is working to confirm.

It has been reported that Banks and Naomi's deals are both set to expire within the next two months. So if they aren't getting paid like Meltzer claims, they might be free and clear from WWE at some point in July.

While many were hoping this would be an issue that was quickly resolved, it doesn't appear to be going away anytime soon. It seems if things continue going in this direction, we very well may have seen the last of Sasha Banks and Naomi in WWE.

