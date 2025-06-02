Naomi makes controversial comment after getting booed on WWE SmackDown

Naomi got booed on WWE SmackDown last week. She has now made a controversial comment about the segment where she got jeered.

After WWE Elimination Chamber earlier this year, Naomi turned heel when she revealed that she was the one who attacked Jade Cargill last year. This also caused a rift between her and Bianca Belair. Following this, The Glow and The Storm have continued their heated rivalry. Last week on SmackDown, when Belair was in the middle of her segment, the 37-year-old interrupted her and seemingly wanted to reunite with her former best friend. During the entire segment, the Knoxville crowd was against The Glow, and they let her know what they thought about her.

A fan recently pointed out on social media how the crowd in attendance was rude towards the WWE star. The Glow responded with a controversial comment and said Knoxville was the nastiest place she'd ever been to. Check out her tweet here.

"The nastiest place I’ve ever been to and I’ve been everywhere⚠️," she wrote.

Bianca Belair questioned whether she needs restraining order against Naomi

When Naomi interrupted Bianca Belair during her segment on SmackDown, she made it clear that she wanted to repair her friendship with her former best friend. She even revealed that Belair had not responded to her messages and calls, and hence, she swung by the EST's house, but her parents were not there.

This comment surprised Belair, who warned her against coming near her family. Before things could get worse between these two, Jade Cargill interrupted them. Following this segment, Bianca Belair took to her Instagram story and wondered whether she needed to file a restraining order against her former tag team partner.

"Do I need to get a restraining order? Cause...what the hell..the helly?"

Check out Belair's story in the tweet below:

It will be interesting to see what happens next between The Glow and Bianca Belair in the weeks ahead.

