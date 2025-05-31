Bianca Belair wonders if she needs to file "restraining order" against former ally following WWE SmackDown

This week on WWE SmackDown, Bianca Belair discovered that her former best friend and tag team partner had crossed a major line. Following the shocking revelation, the former RAW Women's Champion was left to wonder whether a restraining order against Naomi might be necessary.

The EST failed to capture the Women's World Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY at WrestleMania 41. Belair suffered broken fingers during the match and was on hiatus before returning on the May 30, 2025, edition of SmackDown in her hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee.

The real-life Bloodline member interrupted Bianca Belair's promo segment, as she wanted to rekindle their friendship. Naomi then revealed that since the 36-year-old star hadn't replied to her texts or messages, she had stopped by her house. Before things could escalate between the two women, Jade Cargill appeared and took out the former Glow.

Following the show, Bianca Belair took to her Instagram story and questioned whether she needed to file a restraining order against Naomi after the latter broke into her home.

"Do I need to get a restraining order? Cause...what the hell..the helly?"

Check out the post below:

WWE reportedly canceled major plans related to Bianca Belair

A new report revealed that a major scrapped plans for Bianca Belair on SmackDown. Belair was reportedly set for a "big time entrance" during her highly anticipated return to the blue brand in her hometown.

According to WrestleVotes on X/Twitter, Bianca Belair was scheduled to enter with the University of Tennessee marching band upon her return. However, WWE canceled these plans at the last minute.

"Yeah, so as of 6pm Bianca was set to enter with the University of Tennessee marching band. Idk what happened between 6pm and show time, nor do I care. They can change things as they please and they love to do just that."

Only time will tell if Bianca Belair officially files a complaint against the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion for trespassing on her property.

