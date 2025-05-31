Bianca Belair plans canceled by WWE - Reports

WWE reportedly had a "big time entrance" planned for Bianca Belair during the latest episode of SmackDown. However, those plans were scrapped, according to a new update.

On May 30, Belair returned to WWE SmackDown in her hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee. During the opening segment of the night, she had a confrontation with former friend Naomi before being interrupted by Jade Cargill. WrestleVotes had initially noted that The EST "was set to enter with the University of Tennessee marching band."

But this did not happen on SmackDown. WrestleVotes posted the following message about WWE's canceled plans for Belair's entrance:

"Yeah, so as of 6pm Bianca was set to enter with the University of Tennessee marching band. Idk what happened between 6pm and show time, nor do I care. They can change things as they please and they love to do just that."

Despite the unfortunate development, Belair received a warm welcome from the Tennessee crowd on Friday.

What's next for Bianca Belair in WWE?

Naomi qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match by defeating Jade Cargill and Nia Jax on the latest episode of SmackDown. Following Bianca Belair's confrontation with the real-life Bloodline member, could The EST of World Wrestling Entertainment spoil her former friend's chances of winning the MITB contract?

Interestingly, Bianca also had a staredown with Jade Cargill, hinting at a potential match between the two at some point. The top star has never faced Cargill or Naomi in a singles contest before. With there being unresolved issues between the trio, it would not be surprising to see Belair continue this saga.

After all, Naomi threatened Belair's family on SmackDown. If that does not lead to a singles match, we don't know what will.

What should Bianca Belair do next? Tap on the 'Discuss' button and let us know.

