Naomi makes a request to IYO SKY regarding top WWE Superstar; deletes tweet later

Naomi requested IYO SKY to do something specific to Bianca Belair after The EST's confrontations with both superstars on WWE SmackDown and RAW this week respectively. However, she deleted the tweet soon, with no reason given.

Naomi and Belair were involved in an emotional exchange on SmackDown, where The Glow confessed to having attacked Jade Cargill back in November. Over on RAW, Belair came face-to-face with SKY and Rhea Ripley. The segment concluded with the newly crowned Women's World Champion slapping both women.

On X, the 37-year-old superstar asked SKY to slap Belair once again so she could come to her senses regarding her former tag team partner.

"You might need to give B one more so she can come to her senses about me," wrote Naomi.

Check out a screengrab of Naomi's now-deleted tweet on X:

Rikishi wants to see Naomi in action with a returning Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Moné) in WWE

Rikishi has expressed his interest in watching Naomi in action against Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Moné, in WWE. The two superstars were former tag team partners and held the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Speaking on his Off The Top podcast, the Hall of Famer named his daughter-in-law as the greatest black female athlete in the WWE. Rikishi said:

"Oh, Trinity. I gotta go with my Trinity. I would love to see a wild moment, to see Trinity go up against Sasha Banks [Mercedes Mone]. Sasha Banks makes a surprise, coming into 'Mania or something."

Naomi and Belair lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez just days before the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event. Fast forward to the PLE, the returning Jade Cargill attacked her former ally while Belair helplessly watched from her pod.

Cargill's attack left Naomi unable to participate in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, where Belair emerged victorious. The EST is set to challenge for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

