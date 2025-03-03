WWE legend Rikishi named which wrestler he wishes to see back in the sports entertainment juggernaut. However, it was after he made a controversial statement.

On the latest episode of Off The Top, Rikishi claimed Naomi is the greatest black female athlete in World Wrestling Entertainment. He admitted that if The Glow wrestles Mercedes Mone at The Show of Shows, that would make a ton of money.

Rikishi also added that he hopes to see the current AEW TBS Champion back in WWE someday.

"Oh, Trinity [Naomi]. I gotta go with my Trinity. I would love to see a wild moment, to see Trinity go up against Sasha Banks [Mercedes Mone]. Sasha Banks makes a surprise, coming into ‘Mania or something," Rikishi said. [From 42:08 to 42:34]

Mercedes Mone left WWE in 2022 alongside her then-tag team partner Naomi. The Glow returned to the company last year and has had a decent run. Meanwhile, Mone competed in Japan and later signed with AEW in 2024.

Naomi's current tag team partner, Bianca Belair, has also made a significant impact in the wrestling business since the dawn of the new decade. She headlined WrestleMania 37 with Sasha Banks and is the longest-reigning WWE Women's Champion of the modern era.

The EST punched her ticket to WWE WrestleMania 41 last Saturday by winning the Women's Elimination Chamber match. Also, at the beginning of the bout, Jade Cargill returned to attack Naomi.

Rikishi's daughter-in-law, Naomi, opened up about working as a heel WWE Superstar

For years, Naomi has remained a babyface. She admitted that some things must be considered if such a drastic move is to be made, but she feels it would be a huge deal.

In an interview with Donnie DaSilva and Jimmy Korderas on HUGE POP!, The Glow addressed her rumored heel turn. She claimed that if WWE pulled the trigger on her as a heel, she would become "nasty" and "dirty," which would mean that her longtime reputation and what is working for her as the babyface would be affected:

"I do love what Naomi has done and become at this point. However, I don't ever want to become stagnant, complacent, or just coasting. I feel like there is a time for The Glow to change and evolve, and so I'm always up for it. But also, I don't want to force anything," she said. "The timing has to be right. For me to change after being so connected and established, and something that still works, I would want it to be worth it and go all in. [...] I got to be nasty, dirty, something y'all ain't never seen before. Everything's got to change, and I'm up for it."

It remains to be seen if what transpired at Elimination Chamber 2025 was the beginning of the former TNA Knockouts World Champion's heel run in WWE.

