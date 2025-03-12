  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Naomi
  • Naomi mocks Jade Cargill's injury after revealing herself as her attacker; makes a major change

Naomi mocks Jade Cargill's injury after revealing herself as her attacker; makes a major change

By Soumik Datta
Modified Mar 12, 2025 22:23 GMT
Jade Cargill and Naomi (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Jade Cargill and Naomi (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Naomi mocked Jade Cargill's injury after revealing herself as the mystery attacker. The Storm was ambushed in November, forcing her out of the Women's WarGames Match.

Ad

Cargill's absence saw Bayley step in as her replacement in the Women's WarGames Match. Meanwhile, Bianca Belair found a new tag team partner in the form of Naomi, who became the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champion before the duo lost the titles to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Naomi posted a picture on X that was taken just after she ambushed Cargill on SmackDown, mocking the latter in the process.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out Naomi's new X profile photo here.

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Ad

Dutch Mantell discussed Naomi being revealed as Jade Cargill's attacker

Naomi confessed to Bianca Belair that she was the culprit behind the Jade Cargill incident, admitting to having taken The Storm out of action due to her attack.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Dutch Mantell reacted to Naomi's confession. He was surprised to learn that the 37-year-old was behind the attack but totally understood the reasoning. Mantell said:

Ad
"But she gave a reason. She gave a reason because she thought she [Jade] was in the way of her [Naomi] and Bianca, which kind of makes sense, and she didn't want to accept the thought she was between them, which gives a little bit of a reason why she did it."
Ad

Cargill returned at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event. She immediately went after Naomi, taking her out of the match with a brutal attack and injuring her neck in the process.

The two former allies could cross paths in a singles match at WrestleMania 41, even though WWE hasn't confirmed anything. Meanwhile, Bianca Belair will face IYO SKY on The Grandest Stage of Them All as she prepares to challenge for the WWE Women's World Championship.

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी