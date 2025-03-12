Naomi mocks Jade Cargill's injury after revealing herself as her attacker; makes a major change

Naomi mocked Jade Cargill's injury after revealing herself as the mystery attacker. The Storm was ambushed in November, forcing her out of the Women's WarGames Match.

Cargill's absence saw Bayley step in as her replacement in the Women's WarGames Match. Meanwhile, Bianca Belair found a new tag team partner in the form of Naomi, who became the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champion before the duo lost the titles to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Naomi posted a picture on X that was taken just after she ambushed Cargill on SmackDown, mocking the latter in the process.

Check out Naomi's new X profile photo here.

Dutch Mantell discussed Naomi being revealed as Jade Cargill's attacker

Naomi confessed to Bianca Belair that she was the culprit behind the Jade Cargill incident, admitting to having taken The Storm out of action due to her attack.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Dutch Mantell reacted to Naomi's confession. He was surprised to learn that the 37-year-old was behind the attack but totally understood the reasoning. Mantell said:

"But she gave a reason. She gave a reason because she thought she [Jade] was in the way of her [Naomi] and Bianca, which kind of makes sense, and she didn't want to accept the thought she was between them, which gives a little bit of a reason why she did it."

Cargill returned at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event. She immediately went after Naomi, taking her out of the match with a brutal attack and injuring her neck in the process.

The two former allies could cross paths in a singles match at WrestleMania 41, even though WWE hasn't confirmed anything. Meanwhile, Bianca Belair will face IYO SKY on The Grandest Stage of Them All as she prepares to challenge for the WWE Women's World Championship.

