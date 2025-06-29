Naomi puts major allegation on Bianca Belair

WWE Superstar Naomi has made a major allegation against her former tag team partner, Bianca Belair. The EST is currently out of action due to a finger injury she sustained during her match at WrestleMania 41.
Jade Cargill took out Ms. Money in the Bank 2025 before the start of this year's Women's Elimination Chamber Match. On the SmackDown after the premium live event, The Glow admitted to having attacked The Storm backstage last November in her quest to replace Cargill as Belair's tag team partner. However, Bianca distanced herself from the entire storyline to focus on her Women's World Championship match at The Show of Shows.
Reacting to a fan-made video of the storyline featuring the three former allies, Naomi alleged that Bianca Belair had never visited her in the Emergency Room after Jade Cargill's attack, which allegedly messed up her neck.
"You know what…. I’m just now realizing @BiancaBelairWWE never came to see me in the ER after @Jade_Cargill messed my neck up ⚠️," he wrote.
Naomi puts Jade Cargill on notice following WWE Night of Champions
At the Night of Champions Premium Live Event, Jade Cargill defeated Asuka to become the 2025 Queen of the Ring and punch her ticket to a championship clash at SummerSlam. However, Naomi shared a social media update to put the 33-year-old on notice while giving herself a new name.
The SmackDown Superstar took to her X/Twitter account to quote the promotion's post featuring a video of Jade Cargill's interview following her victory against Asuka. Sending a warning to The Storm, she asked to be called the Storm Chaser.
"Call me the STORM CHASER 😈⚠️," she wrote.
Bianca Belair is expected to make her return around The Biggest Party of the Summer. It will be intriguing to see how the storyline unfolds after she returns.
