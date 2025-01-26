Naomi reacts to controversial former WWE star's personal update

WWE Superstar Naomi reacted to a popular AEW star's personal update today on social media. The veteran is currently one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Bianca Belair.

Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, celebrated her 33rd birthday today. Moné and Naomi used to be the Women's Tag Team Champions, but the duo controversially walked out of the company together, while holding gold, in 2022. Naomi made her return during the Women's Royal Rumble Match last year and Moné is the reigning TBS Champion in All Elite Wrestling.

Mercedes Moné shared a personal update today on X (fka Twitter) on her 33rd birthday along with several selfies.

Trending

"33 is considered a 'master number' signifying compassion, inspiration, divine blessings, and a strong connection to the higher power. #HBDMoné," she wrote.

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

The 37-year-old WWE Superstar reacted to her former tag team partner's update with a teary-eyed emoji as seen in the post below.

Expand Tweet

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced earlier today that the veteran and Belair will be squaring off against The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez tomorrow night on the red brand. The Women's Tag Team Champions are also set to defend the titles against Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson on this Tuesday's episode of NXT.

Naomi replaced an absent WWE star in a popular tag team

Naomi replaced Jade Cargill in the tag team with Bianca Belair on WWE television.

Jade Cargill has not been seen since she was the victim of a brutal attack on the November 22, 2024 edition of SmackDown. The former AEW star was attacked by a mystery assailant and appeared to have been slammed on top of a car in the parking lot.

The attack occurred while Bianca Belair was battling Chelsea Green in the Women's United States Championship Tournament on SmackDown. The EST rushed backstage to check on her tag team partner, eliminating herself from the tournament. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has launched an investigation to find the culprit but has had no luck thus far.

The former TNA star battled Nia Jax for the Women's Championship on the January 3, 2025, episode of SmackDown but came up short. However, Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Jax following the match and captured the title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback