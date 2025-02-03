  • home icon
  • Naomi reacts to heartbreaking moment from 2025 Royal Rumble involving Bianca Belair

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Feb 03, 2025 03:32 GMT
Naomi and Bianca Belair
Naomi and Bianca Belair are the current Women's Tag Team Champions (source: Naomi's X account and WWE.com)

WWE Superstar Naomi and Bianca Belair were both involved in a sad moment at the 2025 Royal Rumble event. The Glow has now reacted to it.

Naomi and Jordynne Grace have a history together. They feuded for a brief time in TNA Wrestling. In fact, Grace and Naomi teamed up in the latter's final match with the company. Therefore, when Grace entered the Royal Rumble last night as an official WWE Superstar, the Glow was excited for her friend, and they embraced in the middle of the ring. However, Bianca Belair, Naomi's tag team partner, wasn't too happy about this reunion, and she pulled Grace away by her hair.

Naomi has now taken to social media to share her thoughts on this moment from the Royal Rumble.

"My toxic trait is that I felt loved in this moment 🤭"

Check out her tweet below:

Bianca Belair broke character during the Royal Rumble

The Women's Royal Rumble match had its fair share of moments, such as Alexa Bliss returning to the ring after two years, Jordynne Grace's official debut as a WWE Superstar, and Charlotte Flair's comeback after a devastating injury. This match is sure to be remembered for years to come.

One unforgettable moment during the match occurred when Grace attacked Naomi and Belair in the corner. She placed Belair facing towards Naomi in the corner and began to stomp her. Belair broke out into laughter as she fell to the canvas. She had to cover her face and pretend she was hurt so the cameras wouldn't catch her breaking character. However, a fan captured this hilarious moment and shared it on social media.

It will be interesting to see if we will get to see a match between Jordynne Grace and The EST down the line.

Edited by Neda Ali
