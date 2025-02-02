Bianca Belair breaks character to laugh at WWE rival mid-match at the Royal Rumble

Bianca Belair broke character during her match at WWE Royal Rumble 2025. One-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions competed in the 30-woman 'Rumble Match at the PLE last night.

A wrestling fan shared a humorous video of The EST breaking character during the Women's Royal Rumble Match. Jordynne Grace beat Belair and Naomi down in the corner of the ring at one point during the bout. Grace slammed Belair into Naomi several times, and the veteran cracked up before falling to the canvas. You can check out the hilarious moment in the video below.

The EST used to be in a tag team with former AEW star Jade Cargill, but The Storm has not been seen since she was attacked on the November 22, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown by a mystery assailant. Naomi has since replaced Cargill to join Belair as the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions.

WWE could have major plans for Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41

Bianca Belair could be competing for a major title at WWE WrestleMania 41 later this year at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan on RAW's premiere on Netflix on January 6. The Eradicator also successfully defended the title against Nia Jax last weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Speaking on a recent edition of Live Q&A available via Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes provided an update on the Stamford-based promotion's plans for the veteran at WrestleMania 41. The wrestling insider suggested that Bianca Belair could be in line to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at The Show of Shows later this year.

"I haven't heard that [Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY] match specifically. I do think it's shaping up to be Rhea and Bianca (Belair]. That's what was reported. I believe Sean Ross had that over the weekend. That is accurate. So, I think that's where they're going. But I haven't heard anything about IYO SKY, no." [From 10:59 onwards]

Bianca Belair has been out of the spotlight as a singles star for a while now. Only time will tell if WWE has any major plans for the 35-year-old at WrestleMania 41.

