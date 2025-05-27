Naomi reacts to Jimmy Uso's message to Jey Uso after The Usos' latest WWE milestone

Naomi has reacted to Jimmy Uso dedicating a heartfelt message to his brother Jey Uso after The Usos completed 15 years in WWE.

The Usos debuted in 2010 on Monday Night RAW alongside Tamina. Since then, they have become one of the most successful tag teams in all of professional wrestling, winning multiple championships, including the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

On Instagram, Jimmy Uso dedicated a heartfelt message to his brother after completing 15 years in WWE. The message caught the attention of his wife and current superstar, Naomi.

Check out a screengrab of Naomi's comment and her reaction:

The Usos are currently on separate brands. Jey Uso is signed to Monday Night RAW, where he is the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion. He captured the title by defeating Gunther at WrestleMania 41 and celebrated with his brother after this historic victory.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Uso is signed to Friday Night SmackDown. In last week's show, he teamed up with Rey Fenix to take on Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo after previously failing to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match at Solo Sikoa's expense.

The last time The Usos were seen together in WWE was on Monday Night RAW when they teamed up to face Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

