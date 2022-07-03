Suspended WWE Superstar reacts to Liv Morgan winning Money in the Bank

WWE kicked off Money in the Bank with a bang, as crowd favorite Liv Morgan won the women's ladder match. However, she is also a favorite within the locker room. Several of her co-workers tweeted their delight at her big win, including one who seemingly wasn't present at the MGM Grand Arena tonight, Naomi.

Morgan defeated Becky Lynch, Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez, Lacey Evans, Shotzi, and Alexa Bliss to retrieve the briefcase. This earns the popular star a women's championship match at a time and place of her choosing, which seemingly guarantees her first title in WWE. Every female Money in the Bank winner so far has successfully cashed in their contract.

Among the sea of positive responses to Liv Morgan's win, Naomi posted a short and sweet message for her. Currently suspended by WWE after she and Sasha Banks walked out of an episode of RAW in May, the two-time women's champion was watching the show.

She simply tweeted a green heart emoji and mentioned Morgan in the post. Check it out here:

It remains to be seen what Naomi's position with the company is, amid reports of Banks negotiating her departure.

WWE fans are excited for Liv Morgan's Money in the Bank win

The responses to Naomi's tweet varied between messages for her and Liv Morgan. Some fans clearly missed her and Sasha Banks' presence on WWE television, with one of them claiming she should have been at Money in the Bank.

Meanwhile, another fan claimed he felt Liv would win the match as soon as she got emotional during her entrance. Someone else reminded Naomi that Morgan debuted on the main roster by assaulting her as part of The Riott Squad.

TimD1214 @TimD1214 @NaomiWWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce I had a feeling liv would win. When she came out she was already crying and seemed happy #Mitb let’s gooooo @NaomiWWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce I had a feeling liv would win. When she came out she was already crying and seemed happy 😊 #Mitb let’s gooooo

conan_kun @conanedogawa316 @NaomiWWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce Remember Liv debut on main roster is with Ruby and Sarah by assaulting you, now she won MITB briefcase @NaomiWWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce Remember Liv debut on main roster is with Ruby and Sarah by assaulting you, now she won MITB briefcase

Liv Morgan will likely bide her time before cashing in her Money in the Bank contract, with her naming WrestleMania as the dream destination for the moment. However, there is no telling when she will actually cash it in. For now, Bianca Belair and Ronda Rousey will have to look over their shoulders.

