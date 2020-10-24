Naomi reacts to Roman Reigns' consequences segment from SmackDown

Roman Reigns is all set to face Jey Uso at Hell in a Cell in an 'I Quit Match' inside the barbaric steel structure. This week's SmackDown was the go-home show for the Hell in a Cell PPV, and WWE did the right thing by heavily focusing on the ongoing feud between the Samoan cousins.

The show's main event was all about Roman Reigns revealing the consequences for Jey Uso if the latter lost at Hell in a Cell.

Roman Reigns cut an intense promo, in which he announced that if he wins, then both Jey and Jimmy Uso would be out of the family. Not just The Usos, but their wives and children would be banished from the Samoan wrestling dynasty.

The only other way apart from Jey winning would be for The Usos to acknowledge Roman Reigns as their leader and Tribal Chief.

Naomi reacts to Roman Reigns' SmackDown promo

Jimmy Uso's wife, Naomi, reacted to Roman Reigns' ultimatum with the following comment:

I'm home minding my business and folks still coming for me 🙄

In case you're wondering about Naomi's whereabouts, the former SmackDown Women's Champion recently underwent an emergency surgery to remove a fibroid. The popular Superstar is bust recuperating at home, but she has continuously voiced her opinions about Jey Uso's feud with Roman Reigns on social media. As for Naomi's WWE TV future, the 32-year-old Superstar was drafted to RAW, and there was also an interesting teaser dropped about her possibly joining The Hurt Business.

Her husband, Jimmy Uso, also appeared on this week's episode of SmackDown, and all roads lead to a faction led by Roman Reigns with The Usos by his side. It would be Bloodline 2.0, but meaner and more ruthless.

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso should have a great match at Hell in a Cell, and the Tribal Chief is expected to retain the Universal Championship. However, the storyline isn't just about the Championship anymore, which has accentuated the feud's impact.

The reported plan is to have Reigns and The Usos as a faction going forward, and it could all be set in motion this Sunday at Hell in a Cell.