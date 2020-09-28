Naomi reacts to Roman Reigns destroying Jey Uso at WWE Clash of Champions

Tonight at WWE Clash of Champions, the Universal title was contested between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, in the main event. The hard-fought battle lasted just over 20 minutes, and Reigns spent the better part of the match destroying his cousin.

In the end, Roman Reigns went too far and kept beating Jey until Jimmy Uso had to throw in a towel, signifying a forfeit. The pay-per-view ended with Reigns and Heyman looking down at a fallen Jey, with Jimmy Uso checking on his brother. Minutes later, Jimmy's wife and WWE Superstar Naomi took to Twitter, and posted a reaction to the main event finish. Check it out below:

Roman Reigns has made it clear that he is ready to go to great lengths to stay on the top

When Roman Reigns came back at SummerSlam 2020 and showed a completely different side of him, many were beyond excited to see more of this persona. Roman Reigns went on to align with Paul Heymen and things suddenly got more interesting.

Tonight, Roman Reigns made it clear as day that he isn't playing around, and is on his way to becoming one of the fiercest and most dangerous entities in all of WWE. Reigns doesn't care what his family would thinks of him going forward, and this emotional numbness will only help his standing among the fans as a hated heel.