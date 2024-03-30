Naomi reacts after WWE confirms a huge tag team match for WrestleMania 40 featuring Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair

Following this week's SmackDown, WWE confirmed another huge match for WrestleMania 40. Naomi, Jade Cargill, and Bianca Belair are set to team up against Damage CTRL.

Taking to social media, Naomi reacted to the six-woman tag team match being added to the WrestleMania 40 card. After WWE SmackDown went off the air tonight, General Manager Nick Aldis confirmed the same.

On Instagram, the former SmackDown Women's Champion shared the match graphic and reacted to the announcement.

"CARGILL, BELAIR & NAOMI vs. #DamageCTRL @Jade_Cargill, @BiancaBelairWWE & @TheTrinity_Fatu will battle @wwe_asuka, @official_kairi & @imkingkota at #WrestleMania XL!" wrote Naomi.

Check out Naomi's Instagram post:

In the main event of the blue brand show tonight, Bianca Belair defeated Dakota Kai. Post-match, she was immediately attacked by The Kabuki Warriors before Naomi came to The EST's aid. For a while, it seemed as if the numbers game would give Damage CTRL the advantage.

Shortly afterward, Cargill evened the odds and single-handedly took out Damage CTRL. Earlier in the night, the former AEW TBS Champion had already addressed the WWE Universe after signing with the blue brand.

WWE star Bianca Belair previously ensured Naomi that she had her back

Bianca Belair is no stranger to Damage CTRL. She has been feuding with the group since its inception at the 2022 SummerSlam Premium Live Event when Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY confronted The EST after her victory over Becky Lynch.

Fast forward to 2024, Belair has seemingly resumed her feud with Damage CTRL after aligning with Naomi, who decided to help Bayley. On the Road to WrestleMania 40, The Role Model was betrayed by her now-former stablemates.

Taking to Twitter/X, Belair had ensured Naomi that she had the latter's back in their feud against Damage CTRL. The EST wrote:

"Sometimes you need those people that can validate your feelings but also get you to see the other side... I heard you @TheTrinity_Fatu and I receive it. I got YOUR back."

With the confirmation of the six-woman tag team match, Cargill is set to make her WrestleMania debut. Naomi, who in the past has won the SmackDown Women's Title at The Grandest Stage of Them All, will aim to make a statement with Belair.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Did you enjoy the ending of WWE SmackDown? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion