Naomi, Renee Paquette, Chelsea Green, and others react to WWE veteran's incredible transformation

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Naomi, Renee Paquette, and Chelsea Green, recently took to social media to react to a veteran's transformation. The name in question is none other than Summer Rae.Summer Rae's first stint with WWE lasted from 2011 to 2017. Rae became popular after she was paired with Fandango as his dancing partner. The star was released from the company in October 2017 after being absent for almost a year due to injuries. The 41-year-old returned to the Stamford-based promotion in 2022 and participated in that year's Women's Royal Rumble. Since then, she hasn't set foot inside the squared circle.Amid her absence from in-ring competition, Summer Rae recently took to Instagram to post about her Helix CO2 laser treatment, an advanced skin resurfacing procedure that improves the skin's overall appearance. Rae showcased her incredible transformation via a video and wrote that it was an easy process.&quot;The Helix CO2 laser changed my skin! I have little to no downtime with my busy schedule, so if I’m gonna take a little time, I’m gonna do it riiiiight! CO2 was the way to go for me. @elevatemedispa &amp; the beautiful @injectoraspen walked me through everything before we did it, and the super easy aftercare,&quot; she wrote.The former WWE star highlighted the benefits of the treatment before thanking her nurse for the procedure.&quot;The Helix CO2 laser combines both tightening and resurfacing of the skin. There can be customizable downtime, from light refresh to deep rejuvenation. It treats wrinkles, sun damage, scars, pores, &amp; pigmentation all in one session! It also keeps working for months as collagen remodels. I haven’t worn an ounce of makeup since, and my skin is just so amazing &amp; glowing 😩 Thank you, Aspen, I’m walking around like thaaaaat girl now! Haha,&quot; she added.Check out her Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral current and former WWE personalities, including Naomi, Chelsea Green, Renee Paquette, Jessica McKay, Thunder Rosa, Torrie Wilson, Cassie Lee, Jack Swagger, and more, reacted with a like on Summer Rae's post. Meanwhile, Kelly Kelly, Tenille Dashwood, and Mickie James left comments on it.Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:Screenshots of stars' likes and comments. [Image credit: Summer Rae's Instagram]Summer Rae was unhappy about one major thing about her 2022 WWE Royal Rumble returnDuring a 2023 interview with Chris Van Vliet, Summer Rae said she was unhappy after WWE told her that they were going to announce her return ahead of the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble, as she wanted it to be discreet.&quot;You know, I was bummed that they announced me before because I felt like no one thought I was going to come back ever. And I'm so good at hiding stuff like pretending that I'm somewhere else... So I remember when they said they were gonna announce me, they literally called me the day of and I was doing cardio... I'm like, okay, cool. And then I'm like, I haven't told any of my friends. I was fabing everyone,&quot; she said.It remains to be seen if Summer Rae will ever return to in-ring competition in WWE in the future.