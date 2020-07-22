After last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, the WWE Universe was unhappy about Lacey Evans defeating Naomi in Singles competition. The riled up WWE fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure and got #NaomiDeservesBetter trending. The hashtag became a hot topic and caught the eye of Booker T.

Booker T, on his Hall Of Fame podcast earlier, said that he wasn't a fan of the #NaomiDeservesBetter movement. The WWE Hall Of Famer said that wrestlers must go out and prove their worth and not ride on the sentiments of the fans. Booker T also said that he is a fan of Naomi, but instead of others advocating for her, she should be the one going out there and advocating for herself with her talent.

Naomi's response to Booker T's comments about #NaomiDeservesBetter

After Booker T's take on the #NaomiDeservesBetter movement, Naomi took to Twitter to address the Five-Time World Champion. Her Tweet is embedded below:

Booker T has made a few enemies over the past few weeks. Besides taking a shot at Naomi, the WWE Hall of Famer has taken shots at Bayley and Sasha Banks as well. The Boss came out in support of Naomi, replying to her Tweet with one of her own.

Don't feed into useless opinions, no matter who they come from. Keep glowing and shining like you always do. You aint got nothing to prove to anyone ❤️⭐️✊🏿 #teambad https://t.co/J1R8rKMWla — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) July 22, 2020

For those of you who have forgotten, Sasha Banks, Naomi and Tamina came together and formed Team BAD back in 2015. That was the year of the Women's Revolution in the WWE.

Since the #NaomiDeservesBetter movement took shape, many WWE Superstars such as Charlotte Flair and Natalya have supported the movement, Tweeting out videos of Naomi entertaining the fans.

Two weeks back, when Naomi, Lacey Evans, Dana Brooke and Tamina were involved in a Karaoke Showdown, Naomi came out victorious. Lacey Evans attacked Naomi, setting up a match between the two. However, the match ended in no-contest when a brawl erupted among all four WWE Superstars.

Even after the Karaoke Showdown, many WWE fans were upset with WWE's booking of the segment. Naomi was also seen apologising to a fan on social media. WWE also addressed the segment at Extreme Rules when Bray Wyatt aired it as one of the most disappointing segments of SmackDown in recent weeks.